Justin Haskins: If you think black lives matter, support more funding for the police, not less

The murder of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who does not resist arrest, committed by a White Minneapolis Police officer on Memorial Day was a horrible crime that understandably outraged Americans of all races. But tragically, demands by some to disburse or dissolve police departments across the country will only lead to increased crime and the loss of more innocent lives, including the lives of blacks.

Already, serious crime is exploding in several cities, as criminals take advantage of attacks against the police to intensify their activity.

From June 29 to July 5, there were 85 shooting incidents and 27 murders in Chicago alone, and the majority occurred on the predominantly African American south side of the city. During the 28-day period ending July 5, there were 388 Chicago shootings across the city, an increase of 76 percent compared to the same period in 2019, and 95 murders.

During the July 4 vacation weekend, 44 people were shot in New York City and at least eight were killed.

In Atlanta, there were 31 confirmed shooting victims and five deaths over the holiday weekend, including an 8-year-old girl named Secoreia Turner. She was killed while traveling in a car with her mother by a "group of armed individuals who had blocked the entrance" to a parking lot, police said.

Many of the victims of these and other shootings are black. Every day, police officers in communities across the United States willingly risk their lives to prevent such crimes, regardless of the race or ethnicity of crime victims.

When the number of police officers on the streets is reduced, as a result of the elimination of funds or the even more absurd abolition of police departments, it is inevitable that more black and other lives will be lost as a result of increased crime.

The national organization Black Lives Matter has led the way in demanding a "national police outlay."

The Movement for Black Lives, another well-funded national BLM group, calls for "a shift from massive spending on police that doesn't keep us safe to a massive investment in a shared vision of community security that really works."

Although many of BLM's national organizations have refused to set a timeline for refining police departments, some local groups have been more aggressive.

In Philadelphia, BLM representative YahNé Ndgo said activists want a complete abolition of the police in the city in just a five-year period.

BLM is not alone in its calls to remove the police. Far-left politicians have also joined the effort, including self-styled socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., who complained in late June about New York City's action to cut its police budget by $ 1 a billion, a sixth of the total: it didn't go far enough.

"Definancing the police means refining the police," Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. “It doesn't mean budgeting tricks or fun math. It does not mean moving school police officers from the NYPD budget to the Department of Education budget, so exactly the same police remain in the schools. "

But radical Black Lives Matter groups, many of whom have explicitly endorsed socialism, and socialist politicians like AOC are doing the exact opposite of what needs to be done to protect the lives of blacks. If they really believe that black lives matter, they would seek more funding to put more police on the street.

Can police training and policies be improved to reduce police deaths? Yes. Can the police do a better job of removing officers who resort to unjustified violence from their ranks? Of course.

Why do black lives lost by gangs and other criminals matter as much as black lives lost by the relatively rare cases of police wrongdoing?

Reforming and improving the police is a laudable goal. But dismantling and dismantling police departments will only make matters worse and lead to the deaths of more crime victims.

Should we shell out schools because some teachers have raped and assaulted their students? Should we shell out hospitals because some doctors have killed patients for medical malpractice? Should we close churches because there are documented cases of pedophile priests and other members of the clergy attacking children?

Of course, no. Definancing the police makes no more sense.

Why do black lives lost by gangs and other criminals matter as much as black lives lost by the relatively rare cases of police wrongdoing?

And how do Black Lives Matter activists plan to keep communities safe with smaller police forces when many of these communities are not safe now?

BLM organizers have suggested that the police pose such an incredible danger to black families that cities would be better off without them.

But almost four times as many people were killed by criminals in one week (June 29-July 5) in Chicago alone than the number of unarmed black people who have been shot dead by police in 2020 in the United States, about seven .

All Americans must strongly oppose police brutality, racism and abuse, and support reasonable reforms such as ending the raids without a coup and demanding that the police use body cameras. Such reforms have been well received by many policymakers across the political spectrum.

And, of course, the police who commit crimes must be treated like any other criminal: arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

But sending unarmed social workers and psychologists to deal with rapidly developing and potentially dangerous situations will not work. Armed robbers, rapists, violent gangs, and other gunmen sometimes need to be confronted by armed police.

In many cases, the deterrent effect or the presence of the police is sufficient to prevent violence. But sometimes force is inevitably necessary to save the lives of innocent victims of crime. Imagine if your own son was at school and a gunman stormed in and started shooting, killing children and teachers. Do you want a social worker or armed officers to respond?

Appeals to police departments so that activists can expand failing welfare programs and recruit an army of social workers are not just silly. Such calls are incredibly dangerous and disrespectful to families who have lost loved ones to criminals.

Black Lives Matter leaders have argued that crime rates would drop if poverty were reduced. They are right. Reduced poverty rates are undoubtedly associated with lower crime rates, and where there is less crime there is less need for police. But reducing crime is not the same as zero crime.

However, it would be folly to drastically cut police budgets before poverty rates fell, and even crazier to think, as Black Lives Matters claims, that simply increasing funds for welfare programs would magically reduce poverty. .

Since the beginning of President Lyndon Johnson's "War on Poverty," more than $ 20 billion has been spent on a long list of welfare programs, but poverty rates have hardly improved at all.

Similarly, in the past two decades, poverty rates among African Americans have only decreased modestly, despite billions in government spending on poverty programs. And much of the profit came only after the Trump administration and the Republican-led Congress slashed regulations and cut taxes in 2017 and 2018.

Black communities have been suffering for far too long with above-average poverty and crime rates, but none of the problems will be solved by abolishing the only departments in many of these communities that work to keep families safe: the police.

Of course black lives matter. The best we can do to demonstrate that is to focus on alleviating poverty through proven reforms such as improving school choice, investing in job training, reforming welfare programs, and helping police departments to be more effective and at the same time holding them accountable when they violate the rights of Americans.

But none of these policies would bring our country closer to socialism, so the Black Lives Matter leadership team, which is made up of numerous "trained Marxists," is not interested. Instead, BLM leaders argue that it would be better to tear down as many existing American institutions as possible, the police first among them, regardless of the consequences for black families.

