Justin Haskins: This Biden Team Member's Billionaire Jobs Plan Bad Business For America USA

When Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders named Ohio State Professor Darrick Hamilton as Biden's economic "unity workforce", few people noticed outside the academy and far-left circles of influence. That needs to change.

Hamilton may not be a household name, but he is very influential and radical. Even before being named a member of Biden's unity task force, Hamilton's political ideas had infiltrated the campaign platforms of numerous Democratic presidential candidates.

As the super-left publication Mother Jones noted in a brilliant Hamilton profile released in February, "Over the past two years, Hamilton's scholarship has made its way from that stage into the Democratic Party's bloodstream. Several House hopefuls Blanca has turned her research and policy corollaries into key boards of her platforms, and Hamilton has been a willing contributor to the campaigns. "

Hamilton's most popular idea among socialists and progressives is the creation of a comprehensive national guarantee of federal jobs. In an April article with Harvard professor Daniel Carpenter, Hamilton asked lawmakers to use the COVID-19 crisis to implement the largest federal employment program since the Roosevelt administration tried (and failed) to use similar policies to ease the economic destruction of the country. Great Depression.

According to Hamilton and Carpenter, their plan "would provide millions of new jobs, ranging from public health positions (at least 250,000 jobs), improved postal services, including postal banking (at least 100,000 jobs), construction, rehabilitation, modernization, and endowment staff from schools, clinics, parks, senior centers and civic centers (at least 1 million jobs), new infrastructure, energy transition and conservation work, including solar installation (many million jobs), as well as investments in unemployment and social security and job training (hundreds of thousands of jobs). "

At first glance, Hamilton's plan seems ridiculous. The United States does not need 100,000 "postal bank" workers. Most Americans already have easy access to banking services, and simple regulatory changes could increase access for low-income people without the need to hire 100,000 highly-paid federal bureaucrats.

We also don't need to hire a million more people to work in parks, civic centers, senior centers, and other community organizations. Most towns and cities do not need additional workers for these projects, and those who can can raise local taxes to hire people to fill these roles, just as they have for hundreds of years.

Hiring "many millions" of people for the "solar installation" is also utterly ridiculous. Solar energy is incredibly inefficient, expensive, and bad for the environment. Just ask Michael Moore and Jeff Gibbs, two far-left socialists who recently devoted a full documentary to admitting that so-called "green" energy sources like solar and wind are costly and environmentally toxic scams.

Despite these problems, the federal job guarantee is rapidly gaining popularity with leading socialists and progressives, who claim that some version is needed to help alleviate racial and economic inequalities. Senator Sanders, I-Vt., And Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., For example, have advocated a federal job guarantee as an essential part of their Green New Deal proposal.

But the truth is that the federal job guarantee is nothing more than an attempt to put more power in the hands of politicians and bureaucrats in Washington. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the low-tax and deregulatory policies of the Republicans and the Trump administration ushered in an era of unprecedented levels of employment.

In February 2020, the US unemployment rate. USA It was just 3.5 percent, the lowest since the 1960s. Unemployment for African Americans, Hispanics, and women hit record lows in 2019 and remained low in early 2020.

The best way to solve the current crisis is to go back to policies that had vastly improved the economy in the first three years of the Trump administration: lower taxes and pro-growth regulatory changes that make it easier for people, including low-income people and American minorities, to start and expand businesses.

Furthermore, millions of Americans were lifted out of poverty. In 2018, there were more than 2.4 million fewer people in poverty than in 2016.

The only reason these economic gains have been lost in recent months is that state, local, and federal government officials shut down large parts of the economy to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, to improve the long-term future of the United States, state and local governments should develop and expand school choice programs, which dramatically increase educational opportunities for low-income families and, by extension, help to draw people of poverty. And federal lawmakers should cut unnecessary government spending and work to bring the country back to fiscal sanity.

A federal employment guarantee would do the opposite. The American Action Forum estimates that a federal job guarantee like the one included in the green New Deal could cost between $ 6.8 trillion and $ 44.6 trillion, making it completely unaffordable, especially in extreme financial situations like the current crisis. .

Not only that, but the lucrative benefits and high wages promised by federal job guarantee advocates would make it difficult, if not impossible, for many small private companies to compete for employees. The government can dig deeper into debt payments for services and employees that it cannot pay, but private companies cannot. They must either close the store or dramatically increase prices.

Hamilton is just one of the many radicals who are now working to reform the political positions of the Biden campaign and the Democratic Party. If their ideas and proposals are adopted by their comrades in other "unity working groups," it would be disastrous for the American economy and radically change the future of the United States. They must be stopped.

