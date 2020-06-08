Justin Thomas: 5 things you should know about the golfer

Justin Thomas is one of the best golfers on the PGA Tour and is a player to watch in 2020 and beyond.

Thomas, 27, was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and attended the University of Alabama. After dropping out of school, he turned pro on the Web.com Tour in 2013 and won his first pro event in 2014.

He would later win his first PGA Tour event in 2015, kicking off his solid career.

Here are five things you should know about Thomas.

1) MAKE AN EARLY NAME

Thomas was in high school when he played the Wyndham Championship in 2009. He was the third youngest player to make the cut in a PGA Tour event. At the time, he was 16 years, 3 months and 24 days.

2) UNIVERSITY LEGEND

In Alabama, most people think of legacy players like Mark Ingram, A.J. McCarron and Julio Jones left. But Thomas was also a great player for Crimson Tide. He won six events for the Crimson Tide and helped lead the team to its first national championship in 2013. He received the Haskins Award in 2012 as the NCAA's top golfer.

3) CASE OF GROWING TROPHY

Since joining the PGA Tour, Thomas has filled his trophy case with some awards. In 2017, he was named FedEx Cup Champion, PGA Tour Player of the Year, and PGA Player of the Year. He was also the main winner of the PGA Tour in 2017 and 2018.

4) TOURNAMENT PROFITS

Thomas has 12 PGA Tour victories so far in his career. In addition, he has won twice on the European and Asian Tours and once on the Korn Ferry Tour. His last victory came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January 2020. He defeated Patrick Reed and Xander Schaffele in a playoff.

5) IN THE MAJOR

Thomas had a great victory since joining the PGA Tour. He won the PGA Championship in 2017. His best result in the Masters was tied for 12th place in the US Open. USA He finished in ninth place and in the Open Championship in 11th.