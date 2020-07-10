Justin Timberlake says all Confederate monuments must come for the United States to "move forward"

(CNN) Justin Timberlake has become the latest public figure to call for the removal of Confederate monuments in the United States.

The musician and actor, who is from Tennessee, shared his thoughts on the monuments in an Instagram post on Monday.

"There are approximately 1,848 Confederate statues in the United States," he wrote in his publication caption, which featured a video by the American Civil Liberties Union about Confederate monuments. "More than half are in the South, and it is not acceptable. No one should protect the legacies of Confederate leaders and slave owners."

"If we plan to move forward, these monuments must fall," Timberlake continued. "But remember: removing these statues does not erase the vile history of oppression in our country; removing them is a symbol of respect for blacks in the United States and a step toward progress and real equality for all."

Timberlake is not the only celebrity calling for the removal of Confederate monuments. Last month, Taylor Swift also spoke out against the monuments, saying they make her sick.