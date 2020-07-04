Justin Trudeau could skip USMCA due to tariff threats and coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be skipping the summit of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in Washington DC next week.

Comments made by Trudeau on Friday indicated that he intended to stay in Canada due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases in the United States.

He also cited threats by the United States to re-impose a 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum, part of Washington's efforts to limit exports, Politico says.

"We are obviously concerned about the proposed aluminum and steel tariff issue that Americans have recently raised. We are also concerned about the health situation and the reality of the coronavirus that still affects our three countries," says Trudeau.

Trump had lifted aluminum and steel tariffs in Canada, and Mexico, last year as part of the USMCA negotiations.

"What we are simply highlighting is that the United States needs Canadian aluminum. They don't produce enough aluminum, much less in the United States, to meet their domestic manufacturing needs. ”

President Donald Trump will meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on July 8 and 9.