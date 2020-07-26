Justin Verlander Refutes Discouraging Injury Report: "Not Accurate"

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander refuted a report that he would miss the rest of the season due to injury.

"The report that I am currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate," the current Cy Young winner tweeted Sunday night. "There is a distension in the forearm … I hope that with a little rest it will heal and I will be able to return soon. Thank you for all the good wishes.

The Chronicle released a report Sunday that the future 37-year-old Hall of Famer would be left out for the remainder of the 60 shortened seasons due to an elbow injury, two sources cited.

Houston manager Dusty Baker told reporters after the story was released that Verlander would be closed "for a couple of weeks."

The severity of Verlander's forearm strain is unclear, but any missed moment would represent a blow to the Astros' rotation, which lost Gerrit Cole to the Yankees during free agency last winter.

Verlander won the team's first game of the season on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits in six innings, while striking out seven.