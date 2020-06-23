K-pop fans deserve credit for Trump rally activism (opinion)

TikTok stated in October 2019 that it does not operate in China, and has denied that data from US users. USA They are stored on Chinese servers and, most importantly, "We are not influenced by any government, including the Chinese government." I am the first person to be skeptical of any corporate defense. But even if TikTok is lying, why take the leap that the Chinese Communist Party has any interest in catching American teenagers using fake K-pop social media accounts? Has the party interfered with other viral interests of this demographic, such as high school proms or the "Riverdale" television show?

Such theories, while fun, make no sense. Anything is possible, of course, but it seems more plausible by an overwhelming margin that K-Pop fans deserve credit for their Trump rally activism. As a former math geek, I was curious about the inner workings of the allegedly manipulated TikTok algorithm, but I didn't even see evidence that conspiracy theorists knew what an algorithm was.

Calling this a conspiracy is derogatory, provincial, and racist, for more than one reason. First, such pooh-poohing implies that Asian music might not be popular enough in the United States to mobilize action on this scale. It also severely underestimates the enthusiasm of K-pop Gen Z fans to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Earlier this month, in the days following George Floyd's death, K-pop fans flooded Twitter's #whitelivesmatter hashtag with K-pop memes and fancams so they could silence the online reach of K-pop posts. hate.

Occam's razor explanation for the TikTok rebellion is the most accurate: when there are competing explanations for an event, the simpler is better. Despite the skeptics, the simple reality is that yes, there really are so many K-pop fans in the United States: Last year, for example, BTS became the first band since the Beatles got three number one albums on Billboard's top 200 within a year. Also, K-pop bands are very active on TikTok, which may explain the popularity of the platform among worldwide K-pop fans. While it is true that the Korean government was one of the first investors to export Korean pop culture, it is not true that BTS is government-funded. No one is messing with the algorithm.

In 2012, after Psy's "Gangnam Style" became a sensation, a white publisher I know was irrationally upset. He told me, "There is no way the 'Gangnam Style' video actually had a billion people watching it. The Koreans paid 100,000 people in China to click the link 100,000 times." The good word for that theory would be "illogical". Have you seen "Gangnam Style?" If you haven't, trust me, it's not the video South Korea wants to be remembered for.

These allegations about the Trump rally have a background to the kind of denial that occurs at the end of an empire; in this case, the US inability to accept that a US political event. USA It could easily be overshadowed by the pop culture of another country.

Someone by the name @CultureWarlord made a claim that I have heard many times in anti-fan emails addressed to me, "There is no such thing as 'KPop allies'. All of these KPop accounts are Chinese phone farms A great exhibition is coming. "

Why would a certain type of person refuse to believe that people outside of Korea, especially Americans, like K-pop so much? This resistance may be rooted in the same mindset that makes many Americans resist the metric system, soccer, and wearing masks during global pandemics. They see phenomena like foreign and possibly emasculating invasions.

The most slapping part of this whole incident was that there were some pretty powerful people shaking about their forces from an even more terrifying force than foreign hackers, and from a demographic that can't even vote yet – the mighty Gen Z, who were The driving force behind the action. Oh how we underestimated them.

In the last decade or so, after broadband became cheap and ubiquitous, the world's Cassandras were terrified of what would be the first generation in history to be raised with easy access to all the world's information. Many parents worried deep in their minds that their children might become addicted to pornography or have an unstable moral compass dictated by apathy or aggression fueled by violent multi-user video games. Can you imagine the collective surprise of adults that Gen-Zers found a terrifying and unprecedented way (for the President and his supporters, at least) to wield influence? Although some referred to adolescent activism in more mocking terms as a "joke," Twitter was still a Twitter with happy parents boasting that his son had trolled the leader of the free world.

We live in strange times, in which the truth "the correlation is not causality" seems less and less precise. You wouldn't assume that being a Trump supporter would correlate with a refusal to wear a mask during a deadly epidemic, but photos of that unassisted rally are an unmistakable, albeit irregular, sea of ​​naked faces. And you wouldn't think that K-pop fans and Gen-Z social media junkies would become a defining force against white supremacy, yet here we are. And they are just heating up. Next time, it will seem less like a joke and more like the Velvet Revolution … but completely online.