K-Pop Stans Are Taking Over #WhiteLivesMatter On Twitter

K-pop fans have taken over Twitter on a united front to trick white supremacists by co-opting the hashtag #WhiteLivesMatter, effectively drowning the racist hashtag with their favorite K-pop images and videos. This comes at a time when many use social media to amplify their voices and feelings about recent events.

Fresh from the highly publicized #BlackoutTuesday, in which social media and the music industry "passed out" to commemorate the Black Lives Matter movement and justice for George Floyd, white supremacist groups attempted to counter the movement with their own hashtags. Mainly among these was #WhiteLivesMatter.

When K-pop fans noticed the growing hashtag, they decided to flood the Twitter waves by attaching #WhiteLivesMatter to videos of his favorite Korean pop songs and idols, effectively drowning racist posts with exquisite songs, colors, and styles. Some Twitter users actively expressed their support and ally for Black Lives Matter, while others let their videos be presented as tacit and confusing testimony to subvert racist tendencies. In this way, a cynical and depressing hashtag is being used as a joyous (and catchy) display of unity and love during a particularly troublesome time.

Slacktivism with consequence?

Thread hijacking is as old as the Internet, but the magnitude has changed as it has become the center of international attention. At least one Twitter account by the hacker-activist collective Anonymous quickly took credit for the music protest, alleging that the tweets were headed by "Anonymous K-pop split" #OpFanCam. The same Twitter account pointed to two other hashtags that were also co-opted by the same movement. Both #WhiteoutWednesday and #BlueLivesMatter saw the same influx of K-pop. Other #BlueLivesMatter troll posts celebrated blue lives, but not the ones you're thinking of (hint: Smurfs, Grover, etc.).

Although it's impossible to determine how much effect Anonymous really had on the acquisition of K-pop on Twitter, the source of the trend doesn't matter as much as the execution. At a time when people are struggling to find effective and meaningful ways to walk the march of progress, for good and ill, a new type of protest has emerged, one that can be summed up as organized direct action slacktivism. As more social emphasis is placed on social media and trending topics, it is increasingly possible to do more without having to leave your computer.

While nothing is likely to replace the real power of people demonstrating on the streets, the weight of online speech grows every day, and what people share often has a direct impact. On Blackout Tuesday, the Black Lives Matter movement ran into a problem when well-meaning allies uploaded images of black squares with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. Black Lives Matter and other stakeholders used the hashtag as a way to share information, which is especially critical during the time of protests. By loading the black squares with #BlackLivesMatter instead of #BlackoutTuesday, those allies were effectively drowning out radio waves. #WhiteLivesMatter was a reactionary hashtag meant to shake and provoke rather than share real information, but K-pop's response had the same essential impact. The well-meaning K-pop trolls managed to subvert the desired #WhiteLivesMatter message, but it also serves as a model for how a group can hijack a functional network without exerting almost any individual effort. If it had been thought of as a knowledge bank, like #BlackLivesMatter, it would have stopped effectively.

It's easy to dismiss events like these as the work of trolls, but trolling is now an established part of American politics that won't go away anytime soon. The spotlight deserves to stay on street protesters and behind-the-scenes activists, but this takeover of K-pop is a fun side attraction of drowning hate with love. Many no longer draw a hard line between what happens on the Internet and in real life, and it always helps to have an army of Twitter trolls at your side.

