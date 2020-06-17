K-pop star Yohan dies at 28: reports

K-pop star Yohan, a popular member of the boy band TST, died, according to multiple reports. He was 28 years old.

The South Korean star, whose real name was Kim Jeong-hwan, died on Tuesday, TST record label KJ Music Entertainment confirmed to local media.

"We are saddened to broadcast the most unfortunate and painful news. On June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. Yohan's family is currently in mourning," KJ Music Entertainment said in a statement to local media via from Daily Mail.

Yohan's last Instagram post was on May 31 and shows the singer standing in front of a picturesque beach.

Yohan reportedly shot to fame in 2015 after joining the NOM group. He then joined TST, previously known as Top Secret, two years later.

The band released their latest album titled "Countdown" in January.

Yohan's Instagram page, as well as the band's, is full of comments from fans paying tribute to the star.

The band also released a tribute to Yohan in April in honor of his birthday.

Yohan's death follows several other young K-pop stars who have died in recent months. Last November, South Korean singer and actress Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Seoul. She was 28

Korean actor Cha In Ha was found dead at his home at age 27 in December. A member of the acting group, Surprise U, In Ha was best known for the series "The Banker" and "Love With Flaws". He was reportedly found by his manager.