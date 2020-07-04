Kacey Musgraves and husband Ruston Kelly announce divorce after almost 3 years of marriage

Kacey Musgraves and her husband of nearly three years, Ruston Kelly, say she is giving up her marriage.

Representatives for both singers confirmed the news of the divorce on Friday. In a joint statement, Musgraves and Kelly said "we made this painful decision together."

With heavy but hopeful hearts, we wanted to express our own thoughts about what is happening. These types of ads are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it starts. We believe they put us in each other's lives for a divine reason and we have both changed infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we have shared as husband and wife. It is a soul connection that can never be erased, "the statement said via email.

"We have made this painful decision together, a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of doing the best we can." It just didn't work. Although we are separating in marriage, we will continue to be true friends for the rest of our lives. We do not blame, anger or despise each other and ask for privacy and positive wishes for both of us as we learn to navigate through this, "the statement continued.

Musgraves and Kelly, both 31, married in 2017.

Musgraves has been a hit since he released his first debut album, "Same Trailer Different Park", in 2013. He won him the best country Grammy album and one of his singles, "Merry Go‘ Round ", won the best country song. At the 2019 Grammys, the critically acclaimed superstar's country album "Golden Hour" won all four awards for which it was nominated, including the coveted first prize album of the year.

On the show, he thanked Kelly in his acceptance speech: "I really think I wouldn't have this album if I hadn't met you and you hadn't opened my heart like you did, so thank you very much."

Musgraves and Kelly have worked together musically. In 2018 they appeared on the song "To June This Morning" from the album "Johnny Cash: Forever Words", a compilation project created from Cash's unknown poetry, lyrics and lyrics with music. Musgraves also sang the background voice on Kelly's 2018 debut album, "Dying Star."

Kelly will release a new album, "Shape & Destroy", on August 28, and will include background vocals from Musgraves. Kelly's father and sister also appear on the album.

Kelly has also written songs for other artists, including Tim McGraw, Hayes Carll, Lucie Silvas, and Josh Abbott Band. Musgraves co-wrote Miranda Lambert's 2013 country hit, "Mama’s Broken Heart," earning a Grammy nomination for songwriter.