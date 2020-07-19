Kacey Musgraves supports former Ruston Kelly after separation

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly are former friends.

The couple announced their divorce just a few weeks ago after getting married in October 2017.

With heavy but hopeful hearts, we wanted to express our own thoughts about what is happening. These types of ads are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it starts. We believe they put us in each other's lives for a divine reason and we have both changed infinitely for the better.

KACEY MUSGRAVES AND HUSBAND RUSTON KELLY ANNOUNCE THE DIVORCE AFTER NEAR 3 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

"The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we have shared as husband and wife. It is a soul connection that can never be erased," said a joint statement by the two.

"We have made this painful decision together, a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of doing the best we can." It just didn't work. Although we are separating in marriage, we will continue to be true friends for the rest of our lives. We do not blame, anger or despise each other and ask for privacy and positive wishes for both of us as we learn to navigate through this, "the statement continued.

KACEY MUSGRAVES COMMITS TO BREAK THE CYCLE & # 39; DISGUSTING AND DAMAGE & # 39; FOR RACISM AND THE & # 39; SYSTEMIC PRIVILEGE & # 39;

As promised, the two have remained "true friends" when Musgraves, 31, showed his support for Kelly, 31, on Twitter on Saturday.

To celebrate their single "Pressure," Kelly shared the song's audio on Twitter, prompting Musgraves to share the song.

"This song, you guys," he wrote online.

Ruston then commented on his ex's post.

"You convinced me," he said, and added a black heart emoji.

Musgraves and Kelly have worked together musically. In 2018, they appeared on the song "To June This Morning" from the album "Johnny Cash: Forever Words", a compilation project created from Cash's unknown poetry, lyrics and lyrics with music. Musgraves also sang the background voice on Kelly's 2018 debut album, "Dying Star."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelly will release a new album, "Shape & Destroy", on August 28, which is expected to include the background vocals from Musgraves. Kelly's father and sister also appear on the album.

Fox News's Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.