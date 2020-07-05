Kaepernick denounces July 4 as "celebration of white supremacy"

Happy Fourth of July? Not for NFL free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

In a Twitter message Saturday, the former San Francisco 49ers player denounced the nation's 244th birthday as a "celebration of white supremacy."

Along with a video showing footage of the Ku Klux Klan, police brutality, slavery, and lynchings, Kaepernick wrote: "Black people have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by the United States for centuries, and are expected to join in its commemoration. of "independence," while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject their celebration of white supremacy and await liberation for all. "

The haunting images in the video were against a backdrop of fireworks and actor James Earl James reading the 1852s speech by abolitionist Frederick Douglass of the 19th century, "What for the slave is Fourth of July?"

Kaepernick, 32, began kneeling before the national anthem before the 2016 NFL games to protest racial inequality and police brutality, and has been a free agent since his 49ers contract expired in 2017.

Since then, no team has signed him, raising allegations that the league was deliberately misleading him. But last month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he was encouraging teams to consider signing Kaepernick.

"I appreciate that," said Goodell.

As the Black Lives Matter protests continued in the United States following the death of May 25, George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, the country has restarted a Deeper conversation about race, equality and Americans. history.

Kaepernick tweeted the same video on Independence Day last year.