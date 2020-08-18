kamala-harris-chooses-‘pioneer’-as-her-secret-service-code-name

Washington (CNN) Presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has chosen “Pioneer” as her Secret Service code name, a law enforcement official told CNN on Monday.

Harris was put under Secret Service protection last week, shortly after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced the senator from California as his running mate.

Those under Secret Service protection choose their code names from a list that has been approved by the White House Communications Agency. Candidates are often known to choose code names, or call signs, that resonate with them personally.

The code name “Pioneer” is a nod to Harris taking her place in history as the first Black woman and Indian American woman on a major party ticket. If elected in November, she would become the first female vice president, the first Indian American vice president, the first Black vice president and the first Jamaican American vice president.

Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service special agent who’s a CNN law enforcement analyst, said in an interview, “Over time, the (Secret Service) protectees have almost taken on the persona of the call sign that they had selected.”