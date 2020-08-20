Contents
Kamala Harris makes early appearance with message on voting
From CNN’s Dan Merica
California Sen. Kamala Harris opened the third night of the convention, urging people to create a plan for voting.
“I want to talk about the importance of voting,” Harris said, standing in what looked like the backstage of the convention set up in Delaware.
Harris will accept the Democratic Party’s vice-presidential nomination and delivers her acceptance speech later in the program.
The California senator lamented the fact that voters are hearing a lot about “obstacles” to voting, adding that she thinks it is important for people to “to ask ourselves why (Republicans) don’t want us to vote” and “why are there so many effort to silence our voices.”
“The answer,” Harris said, “is because when we vote, things change.”
Harris urged viewers to create a voting plan and closed the short message by saying, “I’ll see you a little later tonight.”
Watch:
Wisconsin governor opens DNC’s third night: “Holy mackerel, folks, let’s get to work”
From CNN’s Eric Bradner
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers kicked off night three of the Democratic National Convention by telling viewers that “we were really looking forward to having you here in America’s dairyland.”
Wisconsin, one of the nation’s marquee swing states, expected to host the convention in Milwaukee — but the coronavirus pandemic forced Democrats to switch to a two-hour-a-night televised version.
So instead, Evers — who defeated Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2018 as Democrats swept statewide races in Upper Midwest battlegrounds — got an opening slot. The election, he said, is about “returning kindness, respect, empathy and stability back to the White House — and that’s who Joe and Kamala are, because they know, especially during challenging times like these, the problems we face can only be solved by all of us together.”
“Holy mackerel, folks, let’s get to work,” he said.
The third night of the DNC kicks off
From CNN’s Maeve Reston
The third night of the Democratic National Convention has begun. Kamala Harris will take her turn in the spotlight tonight, where she will portray her story as the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants as one that can resonate with all Americans as she makes the case for electing Joe Biden.
She will say that she and Biden are committed to “a vision of our nation as a beloved community — where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love.” And one where Americans may not “agree on every detail” but are “united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect,” according to excerpted remarks released ahead of her speech.
Harris will formally become the first Black and South Asian woman ever nominated to a major presidential party ticket.
Three generations of women — Harris’ sister Maya Harris, her niece Meena, and her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff — will deliver speeches virtually officially nominating the California senator as the Democratic nominee for vice president of the United States.
Harris will be joined on the program by some of the nation’s most prominent women, including Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who, like Harris, competed against Biden for the 2020 nomination.
Former President Barack Obama will also make the case for his former vice president in what will be a sharp rebuke of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the presidency in general.
Harris’ friend on what tonight’s historic Democratic vice presidential nomination means to her
Ahead of Sen. Kamala Harris’ speech this evening, friend Stacey Johnson-Batiste spoke to CNN’s Dana Bash about what tonight’s historic moment means to her friend of more than 50 years.
“I get choked up thinking about it. It means everything, and I think, right, now with everything going on in our country, she is the right person at the right time. When I think about Kamala’s mother, Shyamala, she was such a pillar of strength. She was so loving and so embracing of all people, and she had so much courage. I just know that she is here with her in spirit,” Johnson-Batiste said.
“It means so much, and by this being the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote, it’s so symbolic. I mean, it just seams like, you know, the stars have lined up and everything Kamala has worked so hard for, all these decades has gotten her ready,” she said.
Harris will formally become the first Black and South Asian woman ever nominated to a major presidential party ticket when she formally accepts the nomination tonight.
Johnson-Batiste added that Harris’ career has prepared her to debate current Vice President Mike Pence in October.
“Kamala is fierce, and she’s a fighter. And the one thing that she will not do is let, you know, let someone get away with not telling it like it, is telling the truth to the people. She won’t let those types of comments to get past her,” Harris’ friend said. “She’s going to hold him accountable, and she is going to stick to the facts, she’s going to stick to the issue, she’s going to educate.”
Watch:
Harris and Clinton speeches will touch on Biden’s late son Beau
From CNN’s Arlette Saenz
At least two of tonight’s top Democratic speakers will make nods to Joe Biden’s late son Beau, who passed away from cancer in 2015.
A source familiar with Sen. Kamala Harris’ speech says Harris will talk about Beau Biden and how she got to know the former vice president through her relationship with Beau as the two became friends while serving as state attorneys general at the same time.
Hillary Clinton is also expected to talk how the former vice president dealt with the loss of his son in 2015. It’s just one of the many references during this convention to Biden’s resilience in the face of loss and the empathy he exhibits.
Clinton will also shine some light on Harris’ humanity. Clinton and Harris both worked with a young Democratic spokesperson named Tyrone Gayle who died of cancer two years ago.
Clinton will talk about how Harris flew to be with Gayle shortly before he died as she highlights the compassion of Joe Biden’s running mate — a trait this Democratic ticket is trying to present as a contrast to President Trump.
Hillary Clinton to warn about “slings and arrows” headed Kamala Harris’ way
From CNN’s MJ Lee
It is not lost on Hillary Clinton that she has a unique understanding of the myriad of challenges that Kamala Harris now confronts as a woman running against Donald Trump.
The former Democratic presidential nominee plans to specifically address this in her speech tonight, according to a pointed line from it that was first shared with CNN: “I also know a thing or two about the slings and arrows coming her way,” Clinton will say about Harris. “And believe me, this former district attorney and attorney general can handle them all.”
Clinton is, of course, no stranger to public speaking, but tonight’s speech is one that she is taking very seriously – she sees this as a moment of “passing on the baton” from Obama and herself to Harris, according to a Clinton aide. Wanting to make sure she lands the speech, CNN was told she practiced her remarks over Zoom with aides this afternoon from her office in her attic in Chappaqua.
One last piece of color: Clinton plans on talking about her mother – and reference the fact that strong mothers were big influences for both Harris and Joe Biden, as well, according to the aide.
Kamala Harris will open the convention with brief remarks
From CNN’s MJ Lee
According to a convention planning official, Sen. Kamala Harris will open the show tonight and give brief remarks, and then will return later on in the programming to deliver her full remarks.
The official said there is incredible excitement around Harris joining the ticket, and they want the people to hear from her as much as possible.
Obama still editing tonight’s DNC speech
From CNN’s Jeff Zeleny
Former President Barack Obama is still editing his convention speech at this hour, putting the finishing touches on the most confrontational and blistering address he has given against President Trump.
A person close to Obama tells me that he has spent the last few weeks thinking and conceiving of what he wants to say tonight, but most of the writing happened after the eulogy he delivered for John Lewis.
In those remarks, he did not mention Trump by name. Tonight, he will — and he will not hold back, a person close to Obama said, as he decided this moment was urgent enough to break with protocol in going after a sitting president.
He will deliver his remarks without audience or fanfare from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. The choice was designed to underscore how “our very democracy is at a stake,” a Democratic official tells me.
One other major change tonight — that CNN has learned Obama suggested himself.
Initially, the convention originally had Obama speaking after the running mate tonight. But once Kamala Harris was selected, Obama suggested switching the order so he could speak first, followed by her.
“It felt like an opportunity to symbolically pass the torch, give her her moment and spotlight,” a person close to Obama said.
Harris has spoken with several VP finalists
From CNN’s MJ Lee
CNN has learned that since being chosen as Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris has personally spoken with several of the other VP candidates, including some of the finalists:
- Former national security adviser Susan Rice
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Rep. Val Demings
All of these women have publicly supported Biden’s decision to choose Harris, and we’ve seen some of them speak at this week’s convention.
And as Harris makes history tonight as the first woman of color to be nominated as VP, it is not a coincidence that this evening will also feature several other high-profile Democratic women who will speak in support of her. We expect that gender will be one of the themes tonight.
In a mark of the historic nature of her candidacy, Harris will be officially nominated by three women close to her: Her sister, niece, stepdaughter. But as a reminder of how unusual this convention is, all three women will be speaking virtually.