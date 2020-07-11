Kamala Harris Raises $ 1 Million For Joe Biden In DJ-Focused Virtual Fundraiser

Kamala Harris launched her virtual "Get Up, Stand Up" fundraising campaign for Joe Biden on Thursday night with DJ Cassidy, Beverly Bond, D-Nice, Hannah Bronfman, Jermaine Dupri and Diplo.

The night began with a pre-reception with Harris and the artists and ended with Diplo turning in front of images from the White House and Air Force One.

Get Biden back to the White House. We need your energy. We need you to mobilize, "said Diplo.

More than 3,000 people attended and the event raised more than $ 1 million. Spotify launched the official Biden channel that famous guests will celebrate until November.

“The entire show was very inspiring. I was honored to help put everything together for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, ”Cassidy told us.