Kamala Harris releases her former assistant from the mysterious 2011 NDA

Kamala Harris released a former aide from a mysterious confidentiality agreement signed during the senator's past career as California Attorney General.

Terri Carbaugh worked under Harris as deputy attorney general for administration and policy when she signed the mysterious NDA in 2011 in exchange for a settlement of $ 34,900 in taxpayer money. Two days after Carbaugh signed the NDA, she resigned.

News of the past liquidation and NDA were first reported by Business Insider.

Senator Harris strongly opposes the use of confidentiality agreements to silence anyone. She fully supports the release of Terri Carbaugh from this NDA if she so desires, "Sabrina Singh, a senior Harris adviser, told the media.

The settlement amount is just below the $ 35,000 threshold that would have required the state's chief financial officer to be informed along with the proposed steps to avoid similar payments in the future.

Harris is among the final contenders for the team as Joe Biden's 2020 running mate. An announcement about the veep candidate was delayed until August 10, allowing another week of furious behind-the-scenes maneuvers by women vying for the job.