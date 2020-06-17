Kamala Harris: The fight continues to protect the health care of Trump's Americans (Opinion)

Families across the country have lost their income, and their health insurance, and don't know how they will pay the bills or how they will put food on the table. More than 40 million workers in the United States have applied for unemployment.

Now more than ever, people need reliable health care that they can afford. But the Trump administration wants to bring down the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that provided access to healthcare for millions of people across the country.

The ACA is a literal lifeguard: 20 million more Americans now have health insurance; 135 million people with pre-existing conditions now have protections; 17 million people now have coverage under expanded Medicaid; 12 million seniors now pay lower prescription drug costs; and 2.3 million young people can stay on their parents' health insurance.

But if Republicans and the Trump administration get away with it, millions of people will have their rug removed in the midst of a deadly global health crisis.

Republicans have been fighting the ACA from the moment it became law. Mitch McConnell, in his own words, sought to make former President Barack Obama a one-term president and knew that destroying the ACA could help him do so.

Republicans in Congress were not concerned with taking coverage off the millions of people who ultimately had life-saving treatment and protections. They just wanted to earn political points and damage the legacy of former President Obama. Republicans voted dozens of times to repeal the entire ACA ("root and branch" as McConnell described it), but failed each time.

When President Donald Trump took office, the party's crusade continued to destroy the ACA and undermine the American health system. His administration allowed insurance companies to sell nearly useless "junk" plans to unsuspecting consumers who didn't know they might not cover prescription drugs, maternity care, or mental health.

And during the "repeal and replace" fight during my first year in the Senate, Republicans tried to gut the law and take health insurance away from millions of people, and increase costs by millions more. But the American people organized, marched, and made their voices heard. Like any previous Republican attempt to dismantle the law, President Trump failed.

But the fight continues. Trump's Justice Department is working to revoke the ACA, refusing to fulfill its traditional responsibility to uphold federal laws in court. We just can't let them win.

The ACA is benefiting millions of Americans, and its destruction would have a devastating impact on low-income communities, people with pre-existing conditions, the elderly, and people of color, especially during a pandemic. People of color are more likely to have pre-existing conditions that put them at increased risk for hospitalization or death from Covid-19. Black people are 40% more likely to have high blood pressure than their white counterparts; Latinas have one in two risks of developing diabetes, and American Indians / Alaska Natives have a higher rate of diabetes than white people. These are not faceless columns in a spreadsheet. These are real people with families, friends, and community. It cannot be denied: if this administration prevails, lives will be at serious risk.

This pandemic has underscored the need for all Americans to have health coverage when they need it, and they need it now. As attorneys and stakeholders continue to file amicus reports in the latest case to override the ACA, we must continue to expose this revocation attempt for what it really is: ruthless and dangerous. The American people must once again raise their voices and say to Donald Trump: Stop playing politics with our healthcare.