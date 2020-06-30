Kamala Harris to be Joe Biden's vice president, says Miranda Devine

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Is likely to be the presumed Democratic presidential vice presidential election Joe Biden, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said Tuesday.

"However, I think the interesting thing about Kamala Harris is the fact that she is going out to show her ways just as she is becoming a favorite as vice president of Joe Biden," Devine told "Fox & Friends," pointing to an event. Harris has programmed with DJs to support Biden's candidacy.

"As you can see with this DJ promotion he's doing, he's trying to inject something cool into the campaign and, after all, he's a good friend of President [Barack] Obama and he's going to be the kind of silent force behind the throne of Joe Biden. "

Meanwhile, the past accolade for the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro has some Miami-area Democrats concerned about a lawmaker running to join the Joe Biden ticket.

Representative Karen Bass, a Los Angeles Democrat who heads the Congressional Black Caucus, referred to Castro as "commander in chief" after his death in 2016, calling his death "a great loss to the people of Cuba." Politico reported.

The phrase used by Bass translates as "commander in chief".

Democrats who speak out against Bass's apparent admiration for the late dictator, who led the Cuban Revolution in the 1950s and was a thorn in the side of US presidents for half a century, include Federal Representative Donna Shalala, a Democrat. of Florida, and Representative of the state of Miami, Javier Fernández.

Devine said Democrats are trying to hold on to their "black vote monopoly" as President Trump makes an offer to woo African Americans. Devine also said that Biden will elect a woman of color as vice president to help black voters in court.

"The fact that President Trump has been quietly courting the black vote and doing it quite well and I think it has been a real shock to the Democrats." They are desperately trying to maintain their monopoly on the black vote, "Devine said.

"Of course, Joe Biden did that all-powerful trick from the start when he said to a radio show host, a black talk show host, when you vote for Trump, 'You're not black.' I think it was a real mistake. And the campaign downplayed it, but since Joe Biden has already said he's going to choose a woman as his running mate, he's now under pressure to choose a woman of color. "