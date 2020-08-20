kamala-harris-will-accept-a-historic-nomination,-barack-obama-will-vouch-for-his-former-vp-and-hillary-clinton-will-stress-the-importance-of-voting

Former President Barack Obama is still editing his convention speech at this hour, putting the finishing touches on the most confrontational and blistering address he has given against President Trump.

A person close to Obama tells me that he has spent the last few weeks thinking and conceiving of what he wants to say tonight, but most of the writing happened after the eulogy he delivered for John Lewis.

In those remarks, he did not mention Trump by name. Tonight, he will — and he will not hold back, a person close to Obama said, as he decided this moment was urgent enough to break with protocol in going after a sitting president.

He will deliver his remarks without audience or fanfare from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. The choice was designed to underscore how “our very democracy is at a stake,” a Democratic official tells me.

One other major change tonight — that CNN has learned Obama suggested himself.

Initially, the convention originally had Obama speaking after the running mate tonight. But once Kamala Harris was selected, Obama suggested switching the order so he could speak first, followed by her.

“It felt like an opportunity to symbolically pass the torch, give her her moment and spotlight,” a person close to Obama said.