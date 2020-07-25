K’Andre Miller has thrived, but will not play for the Rangers this year

It turns out that the biggest revelation from the Rangers' summer camp has been the only player ineligible to compete in the upcoming Stanley Cup tournament.

But if K & # 39; Andre Miller's work is representative of what the Blueshirts can expect from the 22nd general election of the 2018 entry draft, then waiting until next year (or maybe the following year) shouldn't be that long. of a load

"I think he has really gotten more comfortable. You could see the nerves from the start, but I think he has really acclimatized and played with a lot of confidence and has kept things simple," said David Quinn of the 6-foot lefty defender and 5-year-old who appeared in complete control during Friday's scrimmage. "You see the physical tools he has, and he's a special physical specimen. And he's a guy who understands what he's capable of."

Miller, who signed with the Blueshirts in March after his second season in Wisconsin, is ineligible this summer because his contract begins next season. The Rangers' left side consists of Ryan Lindgren, Marc Staal and Brendan Smith, and perhaps Libor Hajek is next in the depth chart. Staal and Smith have one year left on their contracts. Opportunities abound to earn a place.

"I love the fact that he didn't try to do too much. He let the game come to him and he did a good job defending," Quinn said of Miller's work in the practice game. "As I said (on Thursday), I loved the plays he was making in small areas, he made the right move in fast balls.

"Just a lot of good things about him in the past few weeks."

Blueshirts has assigned Lias Andersson to HV-71 on loan for 2020-21. Andersson, who has one season remaining on his entry-level NHL contract that he signed after being selected seventh in the 2017 draft, recorded 12 points (7-5) in 15 games for HV-71 last year. The Swedish Hockey League is expected to start its season as scheduled in the fall.

Brett Howden, who moved almost exclusively to the wing just before Christmas, has been skating in the center on the fourth line with Greg McKegg on the left and Julien Gauthier on the right.

McKegg is also a natural center who did most of his work in the middle for the Blueshirts, but Quinn noted Howden's work on the points as a reason for the lineup. The thing is, Howden came in at 48.2 percent and McKegg at 49.3 during the season, so there's obviously more to it than that.

"It really doesn't make much difference if we put Howden or McKegg in the middle, it's something we want to do," Quinn said. "Howden has been very good in the matches, so it wouldn't surprise me if he's ever having a hard time in the draws, we put McKegg in the middle."

"It's not something I married, but so far it looks good."