Kane says the Undertaker fight is "the best piece of epic storytelling WWE has ever made." | Newsdio

WWE Superstar and Knox County Mayor Kane recently appeared on WWE's The Bump. The iconic artist appeared on the show to discuss the ongoing documentary for The Last Ride with his on-screen "brother" The Undertaker.

One of the points discussed during the interview was the dispute between the Brothers of Destruction when Kane first appeared in the company. Kane made his debut in Badd Blood 1997, appearing after the match between Undertaker and Shawn Michaels Hell in a Cell on the show. The debut is considered one of the best in the history of the company, and the 6 months after the angle have received high praise from the "Big Red Machine".

"Well, the six month period is amazing because I have to literally beat everyone!" Kane would start. "I think that was the best piece of epic storytelling WWE has ever done. The whole thing regarding Kane's introduction; from Paul Bearer talking about Kane before you've seen him to the story itself, the games and everything. I just thought it was just a big part of the storytelling. "

Kane would go on to explain, saying "everything seemed to work, we had all these different pieces. One reason I called it an epic narrative was because the dispute was like mythology, right? You had these two great characters alive with this huge story of background and all these different things. So it was just amazing and what was really cool? Every night was something different. Every Monday night on RAW it was "what can we do this week?" And, of course, in that RAW moment was a very nervous program, reason why we were pushing the limits of the television and really of the narration ".

