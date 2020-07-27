Kansai Yamamoto, fashion designer, dies at 76

Acclaimed Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto is dead. The announcement of his death, posted on the label's official Instagram account on Monday, said Yamamoto passed away on July 21, 2020. He was 76 years old.

Yamamoto was known for his avant-garde collections and his decisive collaboration with David Bowie. Her daughter Mirai said in an Instagram post that her father "left this world alone, surrounded by loved ones" after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

