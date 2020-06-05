Kansas City Announces Police Reform Amid George Floyd Protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City is reforming police procedures after criticism by black organizations of police behavior during nearly a week of protests, as well as long tension between the department and minorities, the mayor announced Thursday.

A coalition of civil rights organizations on Wednesday demanded that Police Chief Rick Smith be fired. But Mayor Quinton Lucas said Smith would stay "as we get through our current crisis and also as we continue to address our problems related to violent crime and the large number of homicides in Kansas City."

Lucas said after a closed meeting of the Kansas City Police Commissioners Board that the city would ask an outside agency to review all police-related shootings; create whistleblower protections for officers; end the department's policy of not sending probable cause statements to prosecutors in shootings with officers involved; review the use of tear gas and projectiles by officers; provide updates to the city council on the department's community engagement efforts.

Lucas said he hoped that a review of tear gas and projectile use would lead to a new policy in the near future.

The city announced Wednesday that $ 2.5 million in private funds has been donated to purchase police body cameras.

Lucas said the changes addressed long-standing issues, not just the concerns raised during the protests by the George Floyd's death, the handcuffed black man who died after being held by Minneapolis police on May 25.

"He also acknowledges that this time is not about individual protests in the plaza or in Kansas City," Lucas said. "But instead, how can we modernize the police, how can we build trust between the police and our communities, and frankly, how can we help solve many of the challenges we have in Kansas City's violent crime."

The announcement came shortly after Jackson County District Attorney Jean Peters Baker said he was reaching out to Kansas City protesters who claimed to be victims of police misconduct, urging them to report their complaints online.

Peaceful protests during the day in Kansas City have often turned into violence at night. Police have been thrown with rocks and bottles, and officers have used pepper spray and tear gas against protesters. On Thursday, Matthew Madden, 22, who was initially arrested on suspicion of throwing water bottles at police officers during Tuesday's protests, was accused in federal court with illegal possession of a firearm.

But protests have subsided, with protesters marching peacefully Thursday night through the exclusive Country Club Plaza restaurant and shopping district without any sign of police presence.

"We have already requested an investigation into an incident in which protesters were sprayed with pepper by police," Baker's office said. The video shared on social media showed a confrontation Wednesday during a protest at Country Club Plaza in which officers appeared to be using pepper spray on two protesters after one of them yelled at police.

Baker emphasized that his office has not filed charges against protesters arrested for minor crimes such as walking on the street or walking off the sidewalk. Those charges, he said, were municipal charges filed by the city attorney's office.

Kansas City police arrested about 200 people during the protests. Lucas said he would consider forgiving all non-violent protesters.

In the St. Louis area, where hundreds continued to march on Thursday, two rewards are offered in response to violent outbreaks this week.

The St. Louis Regional Crime Commission said Thursday it is offering a reward of up to $ 100,000 for information.on the way to arrest and the conviction of the shooter or shooters who opened fire early Tuesday morning on a police line, leaving four officers with non-life-threatening injuries.

The CrimeStoppers group also offers a $ 40,000 reward for the death of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, 77, who was shot dead by people who broke into a pawn shop early Tuesday morning. Police Chief John Hayden was among the crowd of mourners who marched Thursday to commemorate Dorn.

"He was a great man," said Dorn's niece, Tandy Stewart. "I didn't deserve this … it's not worth it."

In Columbia, athletes from the University of Missouri, along with several coaches and school leaders, marched on Wednesday to protest racial injustice. The march ended in the Boone County Courthouse, where protesters knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck. Sixty-two of the participants also registered to vote.

"This was a clear example of the right versus the wrong," football coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in a Zoom call Thursday. “And we tell our players and people that when something is wrong, they must face it. And what happened to George Floyd was wrong. "