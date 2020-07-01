Kansas City has seen nearly 100 homicides this year, en route to the deadliest year on record

Kansas City, Missouri is on track to have its deadliest year on record for the city with nearly 100 homicides so far this year.

The youngest and most recent murder was a 4-year-old boy who was shot after someone fired a gun at the apartment building around 2:30 a.m. on June 29 while sleeping. Police officers believe the apartment was purposefully attacked.

According to a local report, the 4-year-old boy was the 95th homicide reported this year.

This time last year, Kansas City had reported 67 homicides. At the end of the year, the city had a total of 153 murders.

S T. LOUIS COUPLE WHO ARMED WEAPONS HAD THE RIGHT TO DEFEND THE PROPERTY: LAWYER

This year it is also beating 2017, which is the deadliest year on record, with 155 homicides.

This year, more people have been killed in Kansas City than in all of 2014, where there were 86 murders, according to a report by a local news outlet, The Kansas City Star.

As of mid-year, the city has reported more people killed this year than in 2002, 1984, 1973, and 1972.

According to investigations by the newspaper, more than 80 murders this year have been carried out by a firearm.

A police department spokesperson also confirmed for the publication that Kansas City "has never had so many" murders in a year.

Non-fatal shooting has also increased significantly this year, and 315 survivors of the shooting attacks have been left with "physical and psychological injuries." Twenty percent of this year's shootings occurred in May with 82 people being shot, a reported increase of 75 percent from this time last year.

DEMOCRATIC MAYOR OF MISSOURI ACCUSED OF BULLYING DEFENSE POLICE PROTESTERS AFTER READING NAMES, PARTIAL ADDRESSES IN LIVESTREAM

Jackson County District Attorney Jean Peters Baker, who helped develop the Kansas City Nonviolent Alliance, told the publication that the program aims to curb urban violence by reaching out to violence-prone communities and showing them that they have the option to change your lifestyle. or go to jail.

Baker also said the program showed results in 2014, the year there were 14 fewer annual homicides, than in the first half of this year. But the police department reportedly dropped the program after homicides increased in 2015.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Security and violence professionals don't seem to know why the violence is on a steep slope.

But Damon Daniel, chairman of the Ad Hoc Crime Group, told the publication that he believes it ultimately has to do with mental health issues like anxiety and depression along with substance abuse.