Kansas City Mayor Appreciates Federal Aid To Solve Murders, But Concerns About Trump's Motives

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas questioned President Trump's motives for sending federal agents to U.S. cities on Sunday, saying that while he would appreciate help in solving a series of murders in the Midwest city, he believes that the move could be more about increasing Trump's reelection chances.

"I was pretty frustrated this week [that] the president mentioned the George Floyd protests, he mentioned the Black Lives Matter movement," Lucas, a Democrat, said on "Fox News Sunday" about the recent protests over racial inequality and police brutality. . "That is not the case in Kansas City. We've had increases year after year [but] what we need help with is actually eliminating some of the unsolved murders. "

Lucas added: "Let's try to focus on solving murders … I think if you listen to the recent statements … we are pleased to be working with federal agents in a limited area."

Despite his willingness for federal agents to work with local law enforcement, Lucas said Trump's rhetoric, specifically in light of the controversy surrounding the tactics employed in Portland, Oregon, by federal agents, has caused many of its constituents to express concern about the presence of officers on city streets.

"What we don't need is more fuel in the fire from federal agents to make, I think, an exciting political issue," he said.

Trump announced Wednesday that he would deploy 100 federal agents to Chicago to help combat rising crime rates, a move that marks an expansion of White House intervention in local law enforcement as Trump continues to position himself as the "law and order "president.

The "surge" of agents announced to Chicago and other American cities Wednesday is part of Operation Legend, named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was fatally shot while sleeping in a Kansas City apartment in late April. last month.

While dispatching federal agents to assist local law enforcement is unprecedented, Attorney General Bill Barr announced a similar escalation effort in December for seven cities that had seen an increase in violence: the type of federal agent sent and some of his tactics have raised concern among state and local lawmakers.

Several lawmakers from New York to Portland protested against the Trump administration sending officers to their cities, especially after reports that unidentified federal agents detained protesters in Portland and took them in unmarked vehicles. Portland has been hit with nearly daily protests against police brutality and systemic racism since George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Local authorities have also complained that the waves have only exacerbated tensions, and criminal justice experts say the efforts defy explanation due to the unprecedented time the United States is experiencing, with a pandemic, historic unemployment and a trial. massive about racism and how people of color are treated by the police.

Associated Press contributed to this report.