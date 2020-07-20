Kansas dog makes nearly 60-mile trip back to previous Missouri home

Except it was the family's previous home in Lawson, Missouri, rather than their home in Olathe, Kansas.
The family had not lived in their Kansas home for nearly two years, but Cleo returned to her porch, where the new owner found her.
"My wife and I had just come home from work," Colton Michael, the new owner of the house, told CNN. "Cleo was lying on the front door porch, just lying there, waiting for someone who looked like it."
Cleo was not wearing a necklace, but she was too well groomed to be a stray, Michael thought, so she did a microchip scan. Fortunately she had one and got the name of its owner.
"It was then that my wife pointed out that her last name was the same last name as the previous owner of the house," said Michael.
So he went to Facebook and searched for the owner's name and saw that his family had posted that his dog had disappeared a week earlier.
"I told him we had found his dog, but once I told him where we were, he was speechless," Michael recalled.
But no matter how or why he made the trip, its owner said he is glad he found it.
"It feels really good to meet her," Drew, the owner of Cleo, told KMBC. "Really, she is everything to us."