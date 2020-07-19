Kansas dog walks 50 miles to old Missouri home

LAWSON, Mo. (AP) – A dog named Cleo who went missing from his Kansas home earlier this month appeared a few days later at his old Missouri home, about 50 miles away.

Colton Michael told KMBC television station that the 4-year-old Labrador retriever-border collie mix appeared on the front porch of his family's Lawson home, which is about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City.

At first, she wouldn't let anyone get close to her, said Michael, who has lived in the house for almost two years.

DOGS NOW WELCOME TO FAITH-BASED HOMELESS REFUGE IN TEXAS

"She finds her way home, and there are some strangers living there. That would be scary for anyone," he said.

Eventually, she was able to gain Cleo's trust and have her microchipped, which proved that she belonged to the former owners of her home.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleo's owners, who had moved to Olathe, Kansas, about 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Lawson, couldn't believe it when Michael called and said the dog had appeared in his old home. They had posted on Facebook a week earlier about the missing dog. Neither family knows how Cleo made the trip, which would have required him to cross at least one river.