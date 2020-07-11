Kansas father jailed after police find body of 3-year-old daughter: reports

A 29-year-old Kansas man who reported the disappearance of his 3-year-old daughter on Friday was arrested hours later and jailed in connection with her death, according to reports.

According to a complaint, police located Olivia Jansen's body near a trail near Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, according to FOX 4 in Kansas City, Missouri.

A photograph of the father released by the authorities shows him with the name "Olivia" tattooed on his left eye.

Authorities did not provide a possible cause of death.

Earlier in the day, the girl's father, identified as Howard Jansen III, entered a Kansas City, Kansas police station to report the boy's disappearance, according to the report.

Police issued an Amber Alert after the boy was reported missing.

When the father was making the report, he claimed that he had last seen the boy at 11 p.m. On Thursday before going to sleep, he said the girl had left the house when she woke up at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, FOX 4 reported.

The suspect claimed that he found the door to the house open.

The father made the report to police approximately three hours after the time he claimed he realized the boy was missing, according to the report.

Police later heard "several stories throughout the day" from the father and "none of them made sense," police spokesman Tom Tomasic told the station.

Jansen was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and first-degree murder, but had not yet been formally charged, FOX 4 reported.

The girl's mother was not home because she is currently incarcerated on an unspecified charge, Kansas City, Kan., Police spokesman Dustin Dierenfeldt told the Kansas City Star.

FBI investigators participated in the search for the boy, Star reported.