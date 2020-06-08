Kansas resident tests positive for COVID-19, attended protest without mask, health officials say

A Kansas resident tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a recent protest against police brutality, health officials announced Friday.

Officials from the Lawrence-Douglas County Department of Public Health said the person attended a protest in downtown Lawrence on May 31. They advised anyone who attended the rally to isolate themselves and control their symptoms.

"Similar to what we would ask anyone to come to light at the moment, we are asking anyone who has attended the recent protest to self-control the symptoms of COVID-19 and isolate them if they become ill, as well as call your healthcare provider for next steps. "Chief Information Officer Sonia Jordan said.

The unidentified protester admitted he was not wearing a mask during the protest, health officials added.

Your positive test occurs when health officials in the US USA They have expressed concern that protests across the country over the death of George Floyd in police custody could lead to a more widespread spread of the coronavirus, amid months of orders to stay home to limit the spread of the virus.

"It is the perfect setup for the spread of the virus in the sense of creating some spots that could become a few waves," Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the president's Coronavirus Task Force, told the WTOP-FM radio station. Trump. Washington DC

The massive mass protests have seen many without masks, some singing, yelling, or singing, as the United States approaches 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have also been more than 100,500 deaths from the virus in the states.

The coronavirus is believed to spread mainly from person to person over short distances, the CDC added.

"When I sat in front of the television and watched the screen go from Washington, D.C., to New York City, to Los Angeles, to Philadelphia, I was very concerned," Fauci told the Sunday Times in London. "I was going,‘ Oh my god. I hope this doesn't slow us down much. " (After all the work trying to keep my physical distance and doing everything, I was very concerned that we could see a resurgence. "

According to the CDC, symptoms can appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

"For people going to public spaces right now, we advise them to follow best social distancing practices of wearing a mask and trying to stand six feet away from others," added health officials.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health epidemiology staff said they were notified of the positive test on Friday after the sample was taken on Thursday.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report