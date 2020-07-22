Kansas Senator Pat Roberts endorses Marshall over Kobach in Republican primary

Retired US Senator Pat Roberts, a Republican from Kansas, made a decision about which Republican candidate he will support to succeed him in January.

Roberts said Tuesday that he supports U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall in the Aug. 4 Republican primaries by Kris Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state and former chairman of the state's Republican Party.

"I believe Roger Marshall will continue to fight for the same issues that ensured my reelection for the past 40 years," Roberts wrote in a statement, according to KCTV-TV of Kansas City, Missouri.

DEMONICATED GROUP SEARCHES SECRETLY TO BOOST REPUBLICAN KRIS KOBACH, AS GOP CALLS FOR PRIMARY INTERRUPTION

Roberts, chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, noted that Marshall has already obtained the endorsement of the Kansas Farm Bureau and the Kansas Livestock Association, the Kansas City Star reported.

Marshall has also attracted the endorsement of former Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole, a 97-year-old former US senator from Kansas on Wednesday.

Roberts, 84, who has served in the Senate since 1997 and was previously a congressman from 1981 to 1997, previously said he would remain neutral in the Republican Senate career, Star reported.

President Trump has been neutral regarding the state's Republican Senate primaries, the newspaper noted.

Earlier this month, Republicans accused Democrats of meddling in the US Republican Senate primary in Kansas after a Democrats-linked political action committee released a television ad calling Kobach "too conservative "and Marshall" soft on Trump and weak on immigration. "