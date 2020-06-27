Kansas State Athletes Threaten To Boycott Student George Floyd's Tweet

Athletes in the state of Kansas threaten to boycott the game and other athletic department events if the school fails to take action after a student's George Floyd tweet.

Jaden McNeil, the leader of the school's American First Student organization, congratulated Floyd on Thursday. in a tweet "On being drug free for a whole month!" Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25, while others on social media considered McNeil's tweet. nothing more than "a joke" Many of the K-State athletes did not laugh.

Freshman Corner Tee Denson tweeted who refuses to play for a show that "tolerates ignorance like this." Defender Tyrone Lewis Jr. wrote on Twitter that McNeil's tweet was unacceptable and "Something has to change!"

Christianna Carr, member of the women's basketball team, released a statement on Friday Collectively said "as black student athletes we will NEVER accept this type of action" and affirmed that if they do not see the change "we will not play or participate in any donation or recruitment event". The statement was also tweeted by senior defenseman Jonathan Alexander.

The statement calls on the university an anti-racism policy to "expel any student who openly displays racism on all platforms" and for "strong consequences" for McNeil.

The school has responded to the athletes' complaints. President of the Richard Myers University tweeted a statement on the official Kansas state Twitter account on Friday.

“The callous comments posted by a K-State student hurt our entire community. These divisive statements do not represent the values ​​of our university, ”said Myers. "We condemn racism and intolerance in all its forms. We are launching an immediate review of college options. Black Lives Matter at Kansas State University and we will continue to fight for social justice. ”

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman and athletic director Gene Taylor They both tweeted their support for the athletes.

"Recent tweets from a K-State student that downplay the effort of Black Lives Matter and the tragic and foolish death of George Floyd are disgusting and totally inappropriate and do not reflect who we are as a university or our athletic department," wrote Taylor.