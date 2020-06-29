Kansas State Soccer Players Plan To Boycott George Floyd's Tweet

Kansas State soccer players said Saturday they planned to boycott the team's activities until school officials create a policy allowing a student to be expelled for "overtly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions."

A tweet from student Jaden McNeil last week saying, "Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for a whole month!" prompted the players' decision to boycott.

THE STATE RIVALITY OF OREGON-OREGON WILL NO LONGER BE REFERRED AS & # 39; CIVIL WAR & # 39;

"We demand that Kansas State University establish a policy that allows a student to be fired for exhibiting overtly racist, threatening, or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students," the players said in a letter. “We have resolved that we cannot play, practice, or comply until these demands are heard and action is taken. We love Kansas State, but we must come together and protect all students in the future. "

The players also expressed their opinion in tweets.

NICK SABAN, ALABAMA PLAYERS DELIVER POWERFUL BLACK LIVES MESSAGE FROM THE MATTER: "WE CANNOT BE SILENT"

On Thursday, McNeil posted his comments on Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes at a time caught on video from a cell phone.

He describes himself as the founder of a conservative group called America First Students, which according to the state of Kansas is not currently registered on campus due to lack of membership.

McNeil wrote on Twitter that he was "forced" to delete Floyd's original tweet. He also went on defense, saying that those who threatened him and tried to attack him "have not yet been convicted."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Officials at Kansas State University have said they are exploring their options for action after McNeil's tweet. School President Richard Myers said Friday that "the divisive statements do not represent the values ​​of our university."

Associated Press contributed to this report.