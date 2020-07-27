Kanye West & # 39; regrets & # 39; share & # 39; private details & # 39; about the family on social networks: source

Kanye West is reportedly trying to put his recent public outbursts on social media behind him and move on with his wife Kim Kardashian.

A source told People magazine that the 43-year-old rapper "definitely understands that he upset Kim. He feels really bad about it. Obviously he still loves Kim."

The source added that West "seems much more relaxed and relaxed in the past few days" and "regrets sharing those private details" about his wife, the 39-year-old television star.

West took to Twitter on Saturday and apologized to Kardashian, days after he revealed that he had considered divorcing her.

KIM KARDASHIAN "MORE CHALLENGE" FOR KANYE WEST'S CLAIM THAT HER MOTHER KRIS JENNER CANNOT SEE HER CHILDREN: REPORT

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for publicizing something that was a private matter. I did not cover her as she covered me. A (sic) Kim I mean I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there. for me, "wrote the Yeezy designer.

Although West did not specify what "private matter" he was referring to, it is likely related to his admission during a campaign rally in South Carolina last weekend that the couple considered abortion when they were expecting their first child, their daughter. North, 7 years old.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to," West told a crowd as he cried. "He stood up and protected that child. Do you know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?"

KIM KARDASHIAN BREAKS SILENCE IN KANYE WEST BIPOLAR DISORDER: "IT'S BRIGHT BUT COMPLICATED"

Reports indicated earlier in the week that Kardashian was "furious" about the abortion claims.

West later claimed in a now deleted tweet that he has been "trying" to divorce Kardashian since attending a prison reform event that was also attended by rapper Meek Mill.

The Yeezy founder also subtly shadowed the reality star's past photoshoot with Playboy magazine, claiming that his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, was no longer able to see the couple's four children.

Kardashian finally broke her silence on the drama on Wednesday with a public statement acknowledging West's bipolar disorder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who knows, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kardashian's statement shared on Instagram began.

Kardashian said she realized that her husband's words may carry particular weight and "cause strong opinions and emotions" due to her status as a public figure. However, she said she finds him as a "brilliant and complicated" person who is sometimes simply struggling to deal with his mental illness.

Fox News's Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.