This "university dropout" is not withdrawn from the presidential race in the short term.

Kanye West said he "can" and "is going to" beat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in November through written votes, the rapper said on Twitter on Saturday.

"I'm going to beat Biden in writing," he aware. "I CAN IMPROVE BIDEN OF WRITE INS # 2020VISION," he said in another tweet.

West, 43, did not mention his other competitor, President Trump, whom he had previously supported. He plans to run as a Republican or Democrat, but as a member of the birthday party he himself founded, according to documents he allegedly filed with the FEC.

Written votes may be designer Yeezy's only chance to win: After announcing his offer on July 4, he has missed several state filing deadlines.

At a campaign rally in South Carolina last week, the father of four proceeded to make strange comments about Harriet Tubman and his wife Kim Kardashian West, generating theories that he was having a bipolar episode.

Kardashian confirmed the rumors this week, asking for compassion in an Instagram statement. West continued to attack the reality star and his mother, Kris Jenner, in a series of wild tweets, but later removed.