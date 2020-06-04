Kanye West donates $ 2 million, pays college tuition for George Floyd's daughter

The donation includes funds for legal fees for the families of Arbery and Taylor, along with black-owned businesses in crisis in their native Chicago and other cities.
West's representative said he established a 529 educational plan to fully cover the college tuition of Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter.
West's donation comes in the wake of massive protests across the country following the deaths. Many voices in entertainment call for an end to systematic racism, police brutality, and political leadership action.
Derek Chauvin, the officer who held Floyd by the neck for nearly 9 minutes, was arrested last week and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors charged him on Wednesday with a more serious second-degree murder charge.
Taylor was an EMT who was shot at least eight times in March when three officers forcibly entered her Kentucky department. The FBI has opened an investigation into his death.