Kanye West Donates $2M to Families of Police Brutality Victims

Kanye West joins the Black Lives Matter movement by donating $ 2 million to the families of Ahmad Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

keeping up with the Kardashians The star and rapper Kanye West donated $ 2 million to the families of Ahmad Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor on Thursday. West also established a 529 educational plan to cover the college tuition for Floyd's daughter, Gianna. The donation comes after a number of artists contributed to the Black Lives Matter movement in various ways.

Ahmad Aubrey, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor have become symbols and victims of racism and police brutality in recent weeks. Aubrey was killed by two white men while jogging, Floyd was suffocated by a police officer, and Taylor was shot eight times in his department while police carried out a search warrant.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: How Kylie feels about Drake referring to her as a & # 39; side piece & # 39;

Complex reported on West's donation on Thursday, June 4. In addition to the $ 2 million donation, West offered to cover the legal costs of the Arbery and Taylor families. West was seen at a protest in Southside Chicago shortly after the news was released. West's wife, keeping up with the Kardashians The star, Kim Kardashian West, made a public statement about the protests and offered to pay medical bills for a teenage protester who was shot in the face with a rubber bullet.

As of now, West has made one of the largest, if not the largest, financial donations from a public figure to date. Other artists like The Weeknd and Lizzo have also donated large sums to various organizations. Another notable donation came from Drake, who donated 100K to the National Bailout Fund, a group that rescues black mothers and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jay-Z, an old friend of West, loaned his private jet to one of the Arbery family attorneys.

Many fans wondered if West would donate any of his huge fortune to the Black Lives Matter movement. Historically, West was a leading advocate against racism and often discussed the issue in his music. Growing up on the south side of Chicago, West was constantly aware of the impacts of institutionalized and systemic racism. The very streets where West grew up were shaped by the history of racist politics in the United States.

In 2016, people were shocked when West publicly endorsed Donald Trump. West's history of activism seemed to contradict Trump's racist rhetoric and his history of discrimination against African-Americans. West did not vote in the 2016 election. In 2018, West met with Trump at the White House. The same year, the West implied that slavery was a choice in an interview with TMZ But then he apologized. West has not yet spoken about the 2020 election, but his support for the protests is at odds with Trump's stance.

Next: Kim and Kanye from KUWTK are on & # 39; Different Pages & # 39; quarantined

Source: Complex

Sofia Richie parted ways with Scott Disick because she prioritized Kourtney