Kanye West goes shopping for kids clothes at Wyoming Walmart

Amid rumors of an impending divorce from Kim Kardashian and fears about his mental health, Kanye West was photographed with freshly dyed red hair while shopping for children's clothing at a Wyoming Walmart, according to a report.

The rapper, whose recent announcement of a White House run was overshadowed by a series of strange tirades on Twitter, was accompanied by his friend Damon Dash, who helped Yeezy put on a mask outside the store in Cody, The Sun reported. .

The 43-year-old star, who was wearing a blue hoodie and ripped jeans, spent about half an hour inside the store before her entourage, which included a pair of security guards, paid for her purchases, according to the report.

His departure comes in the midst of a turbulent few days for West, whose troubled mental state has been fully exposed as he fired a series of tweets, including one that said Kardashian and his mother, Kris Jenner, attempted to "lock him up."

Kim then asked for "compassion" as West struggles with his "painful" bipolar disorder.

When The Post asked Dash about the Kardashian family's concerns about West, he said, "I don't care about any of that." I see it, it's great. I do not care what they say. He's a little tired but he's happy. "

During a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, West yelled, "I almost killed my daughter," and described how he and his girlfriend Kim debated an abortion.

Kim said on Instagram that she felt "powerless" to help her husband in his "painful" battle with bipolar disorder. He called West a "brilliant but complicated person" and asked for sympathy from fans, according to The Sun.

As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who knows it, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand, ”he wrote.