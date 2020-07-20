Kanye West is thrilled for the pro-life cause at the South Carolina event: & # 39; No More Plan B. Plan A & # 39;

Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since he declared himself a presidential candidate, delivered a rampant monologue on Sunday touching on topics like abortion, which left him shocked.

"No more Plan B – Plan A," she told a mixed audience response about emergency contraception that helps prevent pregnancy within 72 hours of unprotected sex.

West said that while he believed abortion should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could be a way to discourage the practice.

"Everyone who has a baby gets a million dollars," he said as an example.

Speaking without a microphone, West burst into tears as he spoke about abortion, his mother, who died after complications from plastic surgery in 2007, and his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn't want to. She stood up and protected that child. Do you know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago? Who do you think protected a child? West said crying.

"My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life, there would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy," she said.

Wearing a protective vest and a shaved "2020" on his head, the artist spoke to a crowd in North Charleston, South Carolina.

His rambling speech shifted from religion to international trade and license agreements.

"Harriet Tubman never freed slaves, she just made them work for other white people," he said, apparently trying to make a bigger point of view about race and advantages. A member of the crowd immediately growled, "Come on, man," while listening to a woman say, "Okay, let's go now."

According to a live broadcast of the event, it appeared that several hundred people had gathered in one place, where gospel music was playing before West's appearance.

The event was reportedly for registered guests only, although the campaign website had no registration or RSVP information.

West did not meet the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, and it is unclear whether he was willing or able to collect enough signatures necessary to qualify in others. Last week, he qualified to appear on the presidential ballot in Oklahoma, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline.

West would need to collect 10,000 signatures by noon Monday to appear on the South Carolina ballot, according to state law. The artist tweeted a list of locations around the Charleston area where petitions could be signed. The email to an address allegedly associated with the campaign was not returned Sunday afternoon to The Associated Press.

West initially announced his candidacy on July 4.

