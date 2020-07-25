Kanye West issues public apologies to his wife Kim Kardashian after ranting on Twitter

Kanye West issued an apology to his wife Kim Kardashian on Twitter on Saturday, the same social media platform where he announced his plans to divorce her a few days earlier.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for publicizing something that was a private matter. I did not cover her as she covered me. A (sic) Kim I mean I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me, "wrote West, 43.

Although West did not specify what "private matter" he was referring to, it is likely related to his admission during a campaign rally in South Carolina last weekend that the couple considered abortion when they were expecting their first child, their daughter. North, 7 years old.

KIM KARDASHIAN "MORE CHALLENGE" FOR KANYE WEST'S CLAIM THAT HER MOTHER KRIS JENNER CANNOT SEE HER CHILDREN: REPORT

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to," West told a crowd as he cried. "He stood up and protected that child. Do you know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?"

Reports earlier in the week indicated that Kardashian, 39, was "furious" at the abortion claims.

He then claimed in a now-deleted tweet that he has been "trying" to divorce Kardashian, 39, since attending a prison reform event that was also attended by rapper Meek Mill.

The Yeezy founder also subtly shadowed the reality star's past photoshoot with Playboy, claiming that her mother-in-law Kris Jenner was no longer allowed to see the couple's four children.

KIM KARDASHIAN BREAKS SILENCE IN KANYE WEST BIPOLAR DISORDER: "IT'S BRIGHT BUT COMPLICATED"

Also on Monday, West tweeted that Kardashian "tried to lock me up like in the Get Out movie because I cried for saving my daughter's life yesterday."

West's other tweets criticized Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who she said opposed her latest design affair with Gap and then returned to "kiss him …". He also referred to Jenner as "Kris Jung-Un" and reportedly called her a white supremacist in the now-deleted tweets.

Kardashian finally broke her silence on the drama on Wednesday with a public statement acknowledging West's bipolar disorder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who knows, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," begins Kardashian's statement shared on Instagram.

Kardashian said she realizes that her husband's words may carry particular weight and "cause strong opinions and emotions" due to her status as a public figure. However, she said she finds him as a "brilliant and complicated" person who is sometimes simply struggling to deal with his mental illness.