Kanye West, Kim Kardashian criticized by Sharon Osbourne for flaunting her billionaire status amid a coronavirus pandemic

Sharon Osbourne is not very happy with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

In April, Forbes officially considered West, 43, a billionaire, though the rapper claimed he was still being scorned, and about a month later, the outlet reported that Kardashian, 39, was worth about $ 900 million.

To congratulate his wife, Kanye went to Twitter, sharing a love message along with a photo of various flowers and vegetables.

"I am very proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," he wrote despite the Forbes report. "You have endured the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family. So blessed that this is still life. So I made you still life. We love you very much."

Osbourne, 67, then spoke out against the musician's praise during an episode of "The Talk," as reported by The Independent.

"This is not the right time to show off your wealth, but, hey, some people, that's what they do," he said. "Anyway, I've never been interested in that, whether there is a pandemic or not."

The "Talk" presenter added, "I never believe in that. For me, I shudder when people do."

West also recently made the announcement that he intends to run for president in the 2020 election.

Rapper "Power" wrote on Twitter Saturday that "we must now deliver on America's promise by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future."

"I am running for President of the United States," he wrote. "# 2020VISION".