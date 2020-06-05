Kanye West Launches College Fund for George Floyd's Daughter, Donates $ 2 Million to Other Charities

Kanye West is helping out.

the hip-hop legend He has made contributions to various pro-Black Lives Matter organizations and charities following the spread of pro-movement protests.

A representative for West, 42, confirmed to Fox News that the rapper has established a college fund for the 6-year-old daughter of George FloydGiana Floyd was one of the African American citizens whose recent deaths have sparked the protests.

Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when Derek Chauvin, a police officer, knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly minutes while gasping for air and pleading for his life.

West's representatives also confirmed Variety who has donated $ 2 million to various charities associated with Floyd, as well as to Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor – also African American citizens who have died in incidents that are supposed to be racially motivated.

Additionally, the rapper has vowed to pay the legal costs of the families of Arbery and Taylor and will make financial contributions to Black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago.

USA Today journalist Grace Hauck also tweeted On Thursday, West was seen at a "Justice for George Floyd / CPD Outside CPS" rally in Chicago after speaking with event organizers.

Protests in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement have spread around the world since Floyd's death on May 25.

