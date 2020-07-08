Kanye West no longer supports Trump, says Biden is not "special"

Kanye West said in an interview published early Wednesday that he no longer supports President Trump, saying that Joe Biden was missing the "special" factor and that he definitely plans to run for the country's main office in 2020.

West gave an extensive interview to Forbes magazine. He said his support for the president waned when he "learned that he hid in the bunker" during tense protests near the White House last month. (Trump has denied the claim and called it a false report.)

Randall Lane, the author of the article, wrote that West considers himself a Republican and kept his harshest criticism for Biden.

"I'm not saying Trump is on my way, he can be part of my way." And Joe Biden? Come on, man, please. You know? The Obama special. Trump is special. We say Kanye West is special. The United States needs special people to lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden is not special, "West said. West told the magazine that he is for life, pro-school prayer, against the death penalty and that he will run as an Independent. He told the magazine that the slogan of your campaign will be "YES!"

West has not officially registered as a candidate, created a campaign committee, or taken any traditional action related to a candidacy, Fox Business reported. The magazine noted that it has about 30 days to register before missing filing dates in many states.

While West supported Trump in the past, he said in a May 2018 interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God that his presidency would be a mix of "the Trump campaign and perhaps the principles of Bernie Sanders."

West told the magazine that he had only recently registered to vote.

"I was threatened as a black man in the Democratic party," said West. "And that's what the Democrats are doing, emotionally, to my people. Threatening them to the point where this white man can tell a black man that if you don't vote for me, you're not black."

Lucas Manfedi of Fox Business contributed to this report.