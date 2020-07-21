Kanye West posts strange speech on Twitter: "Kim tried to get a doctor to lock me up"

Kanye West, the rapper who has been flirting with a presidential career as an Independent, took part in a tirade on Twitter on Monday night that seemed to support earlier reports that his Sunday campaign rally caused tension between him and his wife Kim Kardashian. .

West took to Twitter to reach out to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, mentioned his marriage to Kim Kardashian and said he feels he could end up "locked up as Mandela," an apparent reference to Neslon Mandela.

Twitter's tirade comes a day after she held a campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, where she criticized Harriet Tubman and burst into tears when she spoke about her mother and abortion.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn't want to. She stood up and protected that child. Do you know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago? Who do you think protected a child? He said while crying.

West took to Twitter on Monday night and wrote: "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like in the Get Out movie because I cried for saving my daughters' lives yesterday."

Reports indicate that Kardashian, 39, is "furious" with her 43-year-old husband after he claimed they considered terminating Kardashian's first pregnancy, which ultimately resulted in her daughter North.

"Kim is surprised that Kanye talked about North at the rally," a source told People magazine on Monday about West's comments during his first campaign rally in South Carolina over the weekend. The couple also share three other children: sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1, and daughter Chicago, 2, together.

He posted what appeared to be a screenshot of a text message to Kris Jenner saying, "This is you. Are you ready to speak now or are you (sic) still avoiding my calls."

Previously posted: "Kriss and Kim call me now."

The other tweets mentioned Vogue editor Anna Wintour, to whom West said, "She always showed me love, but when I told her I was going to GAP she looked at me like I was crazy. Then she called again kissing me on a …"

West did not meet the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, and it was unclear whether he was willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others. Last week, he qualified to appear on the Oklahoma presidential ballot, the first state where he qualified before the filing deadline.

In accordance with state law, he needed to collect 10,000 signatures by noon Monday to appear on the South Carolina ballot. The artist tweeted a list of locations around the Charleston area where petitions could be signed. But by the noon deadline, neither West nor any representative had turned up to deliver the petition to the South Carolina Election Commission, commission spokesman Chris Whitmire told Fox News.

West's Illinois home state could see him on the presidential ballot in November. Four minutes before the deadline, two representatives filed 412 petition sheets with election officials, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

Fox News's Nate Day, Andrew Craft, Morgan Phillips and Associated Press contributed to this report.