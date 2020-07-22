Kanye West removes tweet about divorcing Kim Kardashian: report

Kanye West deleted a tweet earlier Wednesday that he was trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian, according to a report.

"I've been trying to get a divorce since Kim met with Meek at Warldolf for prison reform," West wrote in an apparent reference to rapper Meek Mill minutes before removing him, according to Reuters.

The tweet came a day after West was furious on Twitter and made other odd comments during a presidential campaign speech on Sunday.

West appeared to be communicating with his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, on Twitter, mentioning their marriage and saying he feels he could end up "locked up like Mandela," an apparent reference to Nelson Mandela.

On Sunday, she held a campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, where she criticized Harriet Tubman and burst into tears when she spoke about her mother and abortion.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn't want to. She stood up and protected that child. Do you know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago? Who do you think protected a child? He said while crying.

In his Monday night post, West also wrote: "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like in the Get Out movie because I cried for saving my daughter's life yesterday."

Reports indicate that Kardashian, 39, is "furious" with her 43-year-old husband after he claimed they considered terminating Kardashian's first pregnancy, which ultimately resulted in her daughter North.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.