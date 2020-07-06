Kanye West says he is running for president. But he hasn't really taken any steps





Kanye West said Saturday that he is running for president in the 2020 U.S. election, an apparent challenge to come face to face with President Donald Trump.

"Now we must deliver on America's promise by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future," West tweeted . "I am running for President of the United States! # 2020VISION."

West tweeted his plans days after teasing a new song and announcing a new album titled "God & # 39; s Country".

Fans immediately tweeted their support for the musician and business tycoon, who has a history of promoting himself and his projects with political statements.

So far, it appears that West has no intention of running for president. With elections only four months away, West still needs to register with the Federal Election Commission, file a campaign platform, collect enough signatures to enter the November ballot, and more. You have already missed the deadline to stand as an independent candidate in many states. Still, it garnered at least notable endorsement. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was recently photographed With West, he replied to his tweet with, "You have my full support!" Kim Kardashian West too retweeted Her husband's announcement with an American flag emoji. West's announcement is not the first time he has scoffed at the idea of ​​running for President of the United States. West first said he would run for president at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. He ended his acceptance speech for the Video Vanguard Award saying that it would run in 2020. But in January 2019, he tweeted "2024", apparently delaying his plans. In a May 2018 interview with Charlamagne tha God, West said that if he were to run his platform it would be "the Trump campaign and perhaps the principles of Bernie Sanders. That would be my mix." In recent years, West has gained and lost fans for his vocal support for Trump. West regularly tweeted his admiration for the President, donned a red "Make America Great Again" hat and visited the Oval Office. However, he recently split with the president over the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against police brutality and racial injustice. In June, West donated $ 2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, three black people who were killed in incidents with the police and citizens.





