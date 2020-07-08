Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump and that he had a coronavirus

West, who has been widely criticized for his support for President Donald Trump, reportedly told the publication that he has lost confidence in the commander-in-chief.

"It seems like a big mess to me," West said. "I don't like that he caught the wind that he hid in the bunker."

West's comments come after he announced he would run for president, despite failing to meet deadlines in several states for the ballot.

He insisted to Forbes that his career is not a publicity stunt and said he had no problem with the idea that his planned career could potentially take votes away from alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden and aid in Trump's re-election.

"I'm not denying it, I just told you," said West. "To say that the black vote is democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy."

"I am not saying that Trump is on my way, he can be part of my way. And Joe Biden? How are we doing, man, please," said the publication that also quoted West. "You know, Obama is special. Trump is special. We say Kanye West is special. The United States needs special people to lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden is not special."

One of the reasons the star believes he will be able to enter the ballot despite the missing filing deadlines is due to the coronavirus, a disease he said he contracted in February.

"Chills, shaking in bed, taking hot showers, watching videos that tell me what I'm supposed to do to get over it," West said of the time.

It is unclear whether West was ever tested for the virus or antibodies and said he is praying for a cure, although he suspects a possible vaccine.

"We pray. We pray for freedom," said West, who last year released his album "Jesus Is King" and spoke about his spiritual awakening. "It's about God. We have to stop doing things that anger God."

CNN has reached out to West representatives for additional comment.