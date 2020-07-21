Kanye West says Kim Kardashian tried to "lock me up" on Twitter

Presidential candidate Kanye West said Kim Kardashian tried to "lock me up" during a strange speech on Twitter Monday night.

"Kim tried to bring in a doctor to lock me up with a doctor." the rapper tweeted. "If they lock me up like Mandela … they will know why."

Kanye, who claims to run for president, also seemed to criticize Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner.

"Kriss don't play with me and that calm is not allowed around my children. You will try to lock me up," wrote the artist.

West also added that "Everyone knows the movie's exit is about me" and spoke about his wife in Playboy.

"I put my life in my God so that Norths' mother would never photograph her as a playboy and that's in God. I'm at the ranch … come find me," Kanye wrote.

He then posted a screenshot of what appeared to be a text message to Kris Jenner.

"Este Ye. Are you ready to talk now. Or are you still ignoring my calls?" Read the text.

Kanye then clarifiedSaying, "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like in the Get Out movie because I cried for saving my daughters' lives yesterday."

The 2017 horror movie "Get Out" portrays a black man caught in a suburban nightmare as people try to exploit him.

The sneaker tycoon has been on a quixotic presidential race and held a rally in South Carolina on Sunday, where he cried as he revealed that Kim nearly aborted her first child.

Page Six reported earlier Monday that the demonstration left Kim "mortified" and "desperately concerned" that Kanye is not taking medication for his mental health.