Kanye West tweets running for president

This would certainly be a "late registration".

Kanye West announced on Twitter on Saturday that he is running for president.

“Now we must deliver on America's promise by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for President of the United States. " Chicago rapper tweeted with "# 2020VISION".

West's publication, whose second album was titled "Late Record," garnered more than 200,000 likes in one hour.

But a 2020 race would be an almost impossible mission for the artist "Jesus is the King" and it is not clear if he is serious.

An incredibly late announcement on July 4 means West has missed all submission deadlines for both major parties and nearly all state primaries.

He has passed at least six deadlines for submitting state applications to register as an independent candidate, including several with some of the university's most electoral votes, such as New York and Texas.

He would also be fighting his favorite politician.

West has teased fans a bit over the years for his blatant support for President Trump and for the pride in donning the "Make American Great Again" hat at public appearances.

The rapper didn't mention a White House career during a GQ show in May. After previously mentioning that he was not registered to vote, he assured the publication that he would attend the 2020 election.

"I'm definitely going to vote this time. And we know who I'm going to vote for," West said at the time.

"And the people around me and the people with their agenda will not tell me that my career will end."

"Because guess what: I'm still here! Jesus is the king was number 1!

West hinted that he was satisfied with Trump due to the state of the real estate.

"I buy real estate. Now it's better than when Obama was in office, "West told GQ editor-in-chief Will Welch.

"They don't teach you at school about buying property. They teach you how to become someone's property."

West appears to have at least one guaranteed vote.

"You have all my support!" his friend Elon Musk tweeted.