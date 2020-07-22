Kanye West tweets that he is trying to divorce Kim Kardashian

Kanye West claimed he is trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian while accusing Kris Jenner of participating in "white supremacy" in the frank rapper's latest speech.

"I've been trying to get a divorce ever since Kim met with Meek at Warldolf (sic) for" prison reform "", Kanye wrote on Twitter referring to rapper Meek Mill.

"Kriss and Kim made a statement without my approval … that's not what a wife should do with white supremacy."

In the missive series, West referred to Jenner, his mother-in-law, as "Kris Jong-Un" and said that the Kardashians were trying to force him to receive psychiatric treatment.

"They tried to fly 2 doctors for 51/50 to me," West said, referring to the California welfare code for involuntary retention for people who may be a danger to themselves.

"I will live for my children Kris. I'm at Cody if you don't plan another one of your children's playboy sessions."

Apparently, the artist was in his studio in Cody, Wyoming when he tweeted. The allegations came a day after West first said the Kardashians were trying to "lock me up."

The drama appeared to originate from a strange campaign-style event in South Carolina on Sunday, where she cried as she revealed that Kardashian nearly aborted her first child.