Kanye West tweets that "running for President of the United States" refers to "Vision 2020"

Rapper Kanye West celebrated on July 4 by promising once again to run for president, and garnered unlikely support on Twitter after posting the message.

"Now we must deliver on America's promise by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future," he wrote. "I am running for President of the United States! # 2020VISION"

West used the hashtag "Vision 2020".

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a response to the announcement, saying it would back West in his search for the White House.

"You have all my support!" answered.

It was unclear if West has a campaign staff as of this moment.

This is not the first time West has said he will run for president. He stated in 2019, during his appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City, that he planned to perform in 2024.

"When I run for president in 2024, we're definitely going to … what are they all laughing at?" he said at the time. "When I ran for president in 2024, we would have created so many jobs that I'm actually going to walk."

West added: "What I'm saying is that when you read the headlines, 'Kanye is crazy', this and that, this and that, it's like one in three African-Americans is in jail and all the celebrities are in jail. also because they can't say anything [sic]! They have no opinion! They are so scared! "

